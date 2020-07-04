Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 4
These numbers were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 4, 12, 23, 33, 42, 43
Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million
Poker Lotto: J♦, Q♠, 9♦, 9♥, 7♠
Midday: 218, 6306
Daily: 484, 3471
Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 13, 38, 39
Estimated jackpot: $226,000
Keno: 2, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 26, 39, 40, 43, 45, 60, 64, 65, 70, 74, 79, 80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
