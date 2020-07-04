LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 4, 12, 23, 33, 42, 43

Estimated jackpot: $9.4 million

Poker Lotto: J♦, Q♠, 9♦, 9♥, 7♠

Midday: 218, 6306

Daily: 484, 3471

Fantasy 5: 4, 5, 13, 38, 39

Estimated jackpot: $226,000

Keno: 2, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 26, 39, 40, 43, 45, 60, 64, 65, 70, 74, 79, 80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

