Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 9
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 039, 4966
Evening: 922, 1263
Fantasy 5: 6, 16, 19, 29, 36
Double Play: 10, 15, 22, 38, 39
Friday jackpot: $120K
Keno: 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 54, 56, 58, 62, 67, 71, 73
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 4♦, Q♠, 7♣, J♠
Lucky for Life: 10, 24, 28, 33, 39; 12
