Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 11
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 11:
Classic Lotto 47: 06-13-18-25-39-40
Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million
Poker Lotto: KH-AH-7D-10D-5H
Midday Daily 3: 1-5-9
Midday Daily 4: 3-1-4-5
Daily 3: 3-1-0
Daily 4: 7-7-7-8
Fantasy 5: 12-19-23-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $154,000
Keno: 01-02-04-06-08-10-13-19-20-22-29-32-39-48-52-54-55-58-63-67-75-77
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Powerball: 14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
