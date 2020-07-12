LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 11:

Classic Lotto 47: 06-13-18-25-39-40

Estimated jackpot: $10.2 million

Poker Lotto: KH-AH-7D-10D-5H

Midday Daily 3: 1-5-9

Midday Daily 4: 3-1-4-5

Daily 3: 3-1-0

Daily 4: 7-7-7-8

Fantasy 5: 12-19-23-27-29

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Keno: 01-02-04-06-08-10-13-19-20-22-29-32-39-48-52-54-55-58-63-67-75-77

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Powerball: 14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

