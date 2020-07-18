Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 18
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, July 18:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-05-09-18-29-30
Estimated jackpot: $11 million
Poker Lotto: KC-KH-JS-9D-8S
Midday Daily 3: 4-9-9
Midday Daily 4: 0-9-6-5
Daily 3: 9-3-1
Daily 4: 2-7-2-5
Fantasy 5: 16-18-22-23-25
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 06-07-14-17-23-25-27-28-29-30-32-35-36-44-47-55-64-65-68-69-71-74
Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $113 million
Powerball: 13-16-32-58-59, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
