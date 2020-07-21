LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 925, 0986

Evening: 093, 7865

Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 19, 33, 38

Double Play: 7, 13, 18, 27, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $190K

Keno: 3, 9, 15, 19, 22, 28, 31, 32, 41, 42, 45, 50, 52, 53, 54, 55, 59, 60, 66, 69, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 6♦, 4♠, 4♣, K♥, 6♠

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/07/21/michigan-lottery-numbers-tuesday-july-21/5484269002/