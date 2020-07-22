Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, July 22
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 105, 1030
Evening: 404, 3319
Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 17, 36, 38
Double Play: 8, 10, 16, 20, 21
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 5, 6, 12, 14, 23, 25, 27, 29, 32, 33, 38, 48, 49, 50, 52, 58, 65, 67, 72, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: J♣, 9♣, 3♦, 8♦, 6♣
Classic Lotto: 8, 9, 16, 31, 37, 47
Double Play: 9, 10, 24, 33, 38, 40
Saturday jackpot: $11.8M
