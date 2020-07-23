Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 23
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 809, 0848
Evening: 512, 1331
Fantasy 5: 9, 18, 22, 24, 31
Double Play: 3, 6, 20, 33, 39
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 5, 7, 9, 10, 13, 18, 20, 24, 28, 32, 44, 46, 50, 57, 59, 60, 62, 69, 71, 74, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: J♦, 4♣, 8♠, 3♠, A♥
