Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, July 24
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 652, 7482
Evening: 672, 5893
Fantasy 5: 3, 13, 14, 16, 39
Double Play: 2, 3, 11, 12, 32
Saturday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 18, 19, 21, 31, 42, 43, 45, 50, 55, 56, 60, 61, 62, 63, 70, 71, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♣, 2♦, 2♣, K♠, 3♥
