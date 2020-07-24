LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 652, 7482

Evening: 672, 5893

Fantasy 5: 3, 13, 14, 16, 39

Double Play: 2, 3, 11, 12, 32

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 4, 5, 8, 11, 15, 18, 19, 21, 31, 42, 43, 45, 50, 55, 56, 60, 61, 62, 63, 70, 71, 80

Poker Lotto: 6♣, 2♦, 2♣, K♠, 3♥

