LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 486, 2716

Evening: 682, 0300

Fantasy 5: 4,13, 22, 28, 39

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Classic Lotto 47: 13, 34, 37, 40, 44, 46

Estimated jackpot: $11.8 million

Poker Lotto: A♣, Q♥, 7♣, 7♦, 3♥

Keno: 8, 9,12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 30, 33, 38, 43, 48, 51, 53, 56, 57, 62, 65, 69, 73, 77

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/07/25/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-july-25/5513447002/