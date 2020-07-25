Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, July 25
These numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 486, 2716
Evening: 682, 0300
Fantasy 5: 4,13, 22, 28, 39
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Classic Lotto 47: 13, 34, 37, 40, 44, 46
Estimated jackpot: $11.8 million
Poker Lotto: A♣, Q♥, 7♣, 7♦, 3♥
Keno: 8, 9,12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 30, 33, 38, 43, 48, 51, 53, 56, 57, 62, 65, 69, 73, 77
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/07/25/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-july-25/5513447002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments