Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, July 26
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 877, 9381
Evening: 141, 9295
Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 5, 19, 27
Double Play: 11, 21, 32, 34, 36
Monday jackpot: $151K
Keno: 2, 11, 19, 23, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 34, 41, 46, 51, 52, 55, 57, 58, 61, 72, 74, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♦, Q♣, A♦, 5♦, K♠
