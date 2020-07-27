Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, July 27
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 607, 8316
Evening: 209, 5105
Fantasy 5: 4, 19, 20, 21, 31
Double Play: 1, 5, 9, 23, 31
Tuesday jackpot: $187K
Keno: 3, 5, 7, 11, 12, 15, 17, 19, 21, 28, 37, 43, 44, 48, 55, 59, 62, 69, 72, 76, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 7♣, K♣, 3♦, 6♣
