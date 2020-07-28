Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, July 28
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 607, 7322
Evening: 027, 6136
Fantasy 5: 5, 22, 31, 37, 39
Double Play: 1, 15, 33, 37, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $K
Keno: 2, 5, 6, 12, 17, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30, 32, 41, 48, 49, 53, 54, 60, 66, 68, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 5♦, 3♣, 6♦, j♥
