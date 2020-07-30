Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, July 30
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 791, 4545
Evening: 975, 1736
Fantasy 5: 8, 23, 27, 29, 37
Double Play: 3, 5, 6, 7, 30
Friday jackpot: $360K
Keno: 1, 4, 6, 11, 16, 20, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 33, 41, 44, 47, 53, 55, 59, 72, 73, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 7♠, 8♣, J♠, 8♠
Lucky for Life: 14, 15, 16, 39, 42; 10
