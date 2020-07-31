LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 750, 3872

Evening: 946, 4931

Fantasy 5: 11, 13, 22, 26, 37

Double Play: 6, 8, 9, 12, 36

Saturday jackpot: $438K

Keno: 8, 11, 17, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29, 32, 34, 37, 39, 42, 44, 57, 58, 59, 62, 64, 66, 70, 72

Poker Lotto: 5, 9, 3, 5, 9

Mega Millions: 12, 35, 46, 48, 69; 23

Friday Jackpot: $22M

