Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 1
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Aug. 1:
Classic Lotto 47: 10-11-26-33-43-45
Estimated jackpot: $12.65 million
Poker Lotto: 3C-6C-3D-6S-9S
Midday Daily 3: 7-0-0
Midday Daily 4: 4-0-1-5
Daily 3: 1-1-1
Daily 4: 2-1-9-9
Fantasy 5: 02-04-20-22-37
Estimated jackpot: $438,000
Keno: 02-13-15-21-23-28-29-30-31-34-35-43-50-54-58-60-61-69-70-72-75-78
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $24 million
Powerball: 06-25-36-43-48, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/02/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-aug/112697058/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments