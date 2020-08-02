LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 393, 9551

Evening: 985, 1854

Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 8, 10, 33

Double Play: 1, 2, 16, 17, 25

Monday jackpot: $628K

Keno: 3, 11, 15, 21, 24, 26, 27, 32, 37, 41, 42, 52, 53, 58, 62, 64, 68, 70, 73, 74, 75, 76

Poker Lotto: J, 9, 6, J, 8

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/02/michigan-lottery-numbers/112712676/