Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 2
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 393, 9551
Evening: 985, 1854
Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 8, 10, 33
Double Play: 1, 2, 16, 17, 25
Monday jackpot: $628K
Keno: 3, 11, 15, 21, 24, 26, 27, 32, 37, 41, 42, 52, 53, 58, 62, 64, 68, 70, 73, 74, 75, 76
Poker Lotto: J♦, 9♦, 6♣, J♣, 8♣
