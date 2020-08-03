LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 264, 2093

Evening: 501, 8843

Fantasy 5: 9, 12, 19, 24, 35

Double Play: 2, 8, 19, 23, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $760K

Keno: 10, 11, 13, 17, 19, 24, 32, 44, 50, 53, 55, 58, 60, 64, 65, 67, 69, 70, 71, 77, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 9, Q, 3, 3

