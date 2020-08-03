Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 3
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 264, 2093
Evening: 501, 8843
Fantasy 5: 9, 12, 19, 24, 35
Double Play: 2, 8, 19, 23, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $760K
Keno: 10, 11, 13, 17, 19, 24, 32, 44, 50, 53, 55, 58, 60, 64, 65, 67, 69, 70, 71, 77, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 9♠, Q♣, 3♦, 3♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/112751452/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments