These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 272, 4770

Evening: 560, 6331

Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 24, 26, 29

Double Play: 2, 4, 9, 28, 33

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 4, 6, 19, 24, 30, 36, 37, 44, 45, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 76, 77

Poker Lotto: 7, 9, 6, A, 4

Mega Millions: 2, 22, 30, 42, 62; 20

Tuesday jackpot: $20M

