Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 4
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 272, 4770
Evening: 560, 6331
Fantasy 5: 5, 13, 24, 26, 29
Double Play: 2, 4, 9, 28, 33
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 4, 6, 19, 24, 30, 36, 37, 44, 45, 51, 53, 54, 55, 56, 65, 66, 67, 68, 70, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♠, 9♣, 6♦, A♦, 4♦
Mega Millions: 2, 22, 30, 42, 62; 20
Tuesday jackpot: $20M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/04/michigan-lottery-draw-numbers/3296613001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments