Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 5
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 324, 0116
Evening: 782, 2316
Fantasy 5: 12, 16, 23, 24, 31
Double Play: 4, 19, 23, 35, 39
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 31, 33, 36, 37, 39, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 55, 56, 70, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 8♦, K♣, 5♦, 6♦, 3♣
Classic Lotto: 1, 4, 12, 17, 23, 35
Double Play: 7, 8, 13, 15, 29, 35
Saturday jackpot: $13.55M
Powerball: 7, 14, 17, 57, 65; 24
Wednesday jackpot: $147M
