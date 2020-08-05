LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 324, 0116

Evening: 782, 2316

Fantasy 5: 12, 16, 23, 24, 31

Double Play: 4, 19, 23, 35, 39

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 13, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 31, 33, 36, 37, 39, 42, 44, 45, 47, 48, 55, 56, 70, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, K, 5, 6, 3

Classic Lotto: 1, 4, 12, 17, 23, 35

Double Play: 7, 8, 13, 15, 29, 35

Saturday jackpot: $13.55M

Powerball: 7, 14, 17, 57, 65; 24

Wednesday jackpot: $147M

