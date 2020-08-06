Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 6
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 224, 4128
Evening: 109, 1035
Fantasy 5: 8, 16, 22, 23, 30
Double Play: 3, 7, 19, 25, 30
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 7, 18, 20, 22, 30, 31, 34, 36, 40, 45, 46, 47, 49, 51, 54, 59, 60, 69, 72, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 8♥, 5♣, 10♥, 4♥, J♥
