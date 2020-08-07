Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Aug. 7
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 808, 2795
Evening: 032, 1648
Fantasy 5: 13, 15, 17, 23, 31
Double Play: 17, 22, 25, 32, 37
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 11, 13, 21, 25, 26, 31, 32, 34, 37, 40, 41, 44, 46, 53, 56, 57, 65, 68, 69, 74, 76
Poker Lotto: 5♠, 3♠, 2♠, J♣, 2♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/112899736/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments