Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 8
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 650, 9213
Evening: 193, 9550
Fantasy 5: 6,17, 21, 29, 39
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Classic Lotto 47: 1, 2, 4, 24, 26, 41
Estimated jackpot: $13.55 million
Poker Lotto: J♥, 6♣, 2♥,4♥,5♠
Keno: 9,10,11,14,15, 21, 26, 27, 32, 33, 37, 39, 44, 45, 52, 61, 68, 73, 76, 78, 79, 80
Powerball: 2, 3, 14, 40, 51, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
Estimated Jackpot: $158M
