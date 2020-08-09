LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 017, 5507

Evening: 651, 6901

Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 17, 27, 29

Double Play: 13, 28, 29, 30, 39

Sunday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 4, 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32, 33, 47, 54, 56, 59, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 73, 74, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 5, 6, 3, 7, 6

