Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 9
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 017, 5507
Evening: 651, 6901
Fantasy 5: 6, 12, 17, 27, 29
Double Play: 13, 28, 29, 30, 39
Sunday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 4, 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 32, 33, 47, 54, 56, 59, 61, 64, 66, 67, 69, 73, 74, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: 5♠, 6♠, 3♣, 7♥, 6♣
