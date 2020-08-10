Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 10
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 812, 5190
Evening: 349, 0501
Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 26, 33, 35
Double Play: 5, 7, 17, 21, 22
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 6, 12, 13, 14, 22, 26, 27, 39, 45, 50, 56, 58, 61, 66, 67, 72, 75, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♣, 9♥, 6♦, 5♥, 6♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/08/10/michigan-lottery-numbers/112908322/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments