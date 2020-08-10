LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 812, 5190

Evening: 349, 0501

Fantasy 5: 4, 13, 26, 33, 35

Double Play: 5, 7, 17, 21, 22

Tuesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 6, 12, 13, 14, 22, 26, 27, 39, 45, 50, 56, 58, 61, 66, 67, 72, 75, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 9, 9, 6, 5, 6

