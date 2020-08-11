Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 11
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 852, 3186
Evening: 159, 0576
Fantasy 5: 25, 26, 30, 32, 37
Double Play: 1, 14, 27, 35, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 5, 11, 15, 16, 17, 28, 32, 34, 35, 38, 39, 47, 48, 50, 51, 57, 59, 63, 65, 71, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♦, Q♠, 2♠, A♥, 2♣
