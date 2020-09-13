Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 12
The Detroit News
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 3, 4, 28, 36, 39, 40
Poker Lotto: Q♥, Q♠, 6♣, 5♥, 10♥
Midday: 636, 2561
Evening: 254, 3883
Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 17, 22, 39
Estimated jackpot: $183,000
Keno: 6,14,18, 22, 23, 28, 29, 32, 35, 38, 41, 42, 49, 55, 57, 61, 70, 72, 74, 75, 77, 80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $119 million
Powerball: 16, 17, 20, 53, 67, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $85 million