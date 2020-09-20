SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 19

The Detroit News
View Comments

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Sept. 19:

Classic Lotto 47

06-23-24-25-38-39

Estimated jackpot: $19.55 million

Poker Lotto

JH-KH-6C-8D-10D

Midday Daily 3

9-3-6

Midday Daily 4

8-1-6-1

Daily 3

3-9-3

Daily 4

1-9-6-3

Fantasy 5

12-14-21-24-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-03-04-05-12-17-24-28-32-39-40-42-43-49-50-51-55-59-62-71-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball

11-14-23-47-57, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

View Comments