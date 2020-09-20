Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 19
The Detroit News
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Sept. 19:
Classic Lotto 47
06-23-24-25-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $19.55 million
Poker Lotto
JH-KH-6C-8D-10D
Midday Daily 3
9-3-6
Midday Daily 4
8-1-6-1
Daily 3
3-9-3
Daily 4
1-9-6-3
Fantasy 5
12-14-21-24-38
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-03-04-05-12-17-24-28-32-39-40-42-43-49-50-51-55-59-62-71-79-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball
11-14-23-47-57, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $20 million