Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 26
The Detroit News
Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Sept. 25:
Classic Lotto 47
11-12-28-33-41-44
Estimated jackpot: $20.75 million
Poker Lotto
QD-AD-2C-9D-7S
Midday Daily 3
5-3-8
Midday Daily 4
1-4-7-5
Daily 3
0-0-6
Daily 4
1-7-9-5
Fantasy 5
16-17-35-37-39
Estimated jackpot: $228,000
Keno
06-10-14-17-23-25-28-30-38-42-43-44-51-52-53-55-68-71-72-73-76-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
Powerball
11-21-27-36-62, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $25 million