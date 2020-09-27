SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 26

The Detroit News
Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Sept. 25:

Classic Lotto 47

11-12-28-33-41-44

Estimated jackpot: $20.75 million

Poker Lotto

QD-AD-2C-9D-7S

Midday Daily 3

5-3-8

Midday Daily 4

1-4-7-5

Daily 3

0-0-6

Daily 4

1-7-9-5

Fantasy 5

16-17-35-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $228,000

Keno

06-10-14-17-23-25-28-30-38-42-43-44-51-52-53-55-68-71-72-73-76-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $32 million

Powerball

11-21-27-36-62, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $25 million

