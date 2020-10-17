SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 17

The Detroit News
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 02, 23, 24, 31, 37, 39

Estimated jackpot: $24.5 million

Poker Lotto: J♦, Q♥, J♠, 7♣, 9♥

Midday: 071, 0507

Evening: 465, 9343

Fantasy 5: 2, 8, 15, 22, 27

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 1, 5, 9, 11, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29, 31, 34, 42, 47, 48, 53, 56, 57, 59, 65, 77, 78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Powerball: 6, 10, 31, 37, 44

Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

