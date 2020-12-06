SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 5

Associated Press
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Dec. 5:

Classic Lotto: 4707-14-21-27-28-37

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Poker Lotto: AH-3D-8H-5S-8S

Midday Daily 3: 1-7-7

Midday Daily 4: 7-5-6-1

Daily 3: 9-8-9

Daily 4: 9-7-6-2

Fantasy 5: 16-20-22-27-28

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

Keno: 01-04-11-13-17-20-22-26-27-29-30-34-41-42-43-46-48-49-57-68-72-79

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $264 million

Powerball: 03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

