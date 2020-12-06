Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 5
Associated Press
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, Dec. 5:
Classic Lotto: 4707-14-21-27-28-37
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
Poker Lotto: AH-3D-8H-5S-8S
Midday Daily 3: 1-7-7
Midday Daily 4: 7-5-6-1
Daily 3: 9-8-9
Daily 4: 9-7-6-2
Fantasy 5: 16-20-22-27-28
Estimated jackpot: $153,000
Keno: 01-04-11-13-17-20-22-26-27-29-30-34-41-42-43-46-48-49-57-68-72-79
Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $264 million
Powerball: 03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2