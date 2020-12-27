Michigan lottery numbers for Saturday, December 27
The Detroit News
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 01-03-11-23-24-39
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Poker Lotto: KD-QH-4C-6C-2S
Midday Daily 3: 3-7-1
Midday Daily 4: 2-3-3-3
Daily 3: 8-3-3
Daily 4: 6-5-5-8
Fantasy 5: 01-08-09-30-33
Estimated jackpot: $228,000
Keno: 04-06-12-16-18-19-27-29-34-37-38-39-44-49-51-53-62-63-65-68-70-71
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
Powerball: 10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2