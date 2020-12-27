SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOTTERY

Michigan lottery numbers for Saturday, December 27

The Detroit News
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 01-03-11-23-24-39

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Poker Lotto: KD-QH-4C-6C-2S

Midday Daily 3: 3-7-1

Midday Daily 4: 2-3-3-3

Daily 3: 8-3-3

Daily 4: 6-5-5-8

Fantasy 5: 01-08-09-30-33

Estimated jackpot: $228,000

Keno: 04-06-12-16-18-19-27-29-34-37-38-39-44-49-51-53-62-63-65-68-70-71

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Powerball: 10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

