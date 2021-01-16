$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

While there was no winner of the Mega Millions jackpot during the Friday night drawing, a player from Michigan was one of eight players to win $1 million.

Eight winners matched five numbers in California, Florida, Michigan, two in New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

It's unknown where the ticket was sold in Michigan.

The jackpot continues to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 3, 11, 12, 38 and 43, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Now, an estimated $850 million jackpot ($628.2 million cash) will be offered next Tuesday — the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

Lottery officials warn as the jackpot grows, players should be aware in an uptick in scam attempts.

"There are no random awards of million-dollar prizes and/or merchandise through social media sites or apps, or via phone calls, texts and emails. There are no international sweepstakes or awards. Importantly, no representative of Mega Millions would ever contact individuals to advise them of a prize. If you haven’t purchased a ticket, you haven’t won Mega Millions," Lottery officials said in a press release.

"And remember, you never have to pay a fee to claim a real lottery prize!"

