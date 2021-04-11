Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, April 10

The Detroit News

Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn on Saturday, April 10:

Classic Lotto 47: 03-12-27-29-36-44

Estimated jackpot: $6 million

Poker Lotto: 6H-10H-3S-4S-9S

Midday Daily 3: 5-3-5

Midday Daily 4: 8-8-5-1

Daily 3: 1-5-8

Daily 4: 0-0-8-6

Fantasy 5: 01-02-18-30-36

Estimated jackpot: $161,000

Keno: 02-03-04-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-21-26-27-28-31-35-39-49-50-55-72-80

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $220 million

Powerball: 14-16-23-50-53, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3