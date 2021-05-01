Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 1

Associated Press

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 1:

Classic Lotto 47: 01-12-16-17-30-47

Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million

Poker Lotto: QH-3D-4D-6H-7H

Midday Daily 3: 7-6-0

Midday Daily 4: 5-5-1-1

Daily 3: 1-8-3

Daily 4: 3-3-0-5

Fantasy 5: 03-17-32-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $128,000

Keno: 02-05-06-14-20-34-38-39-41-47-49-51-54-60-63-64-66-71-73-75-76-77

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Powerball: 35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3