Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 1
Associated Press
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 1:
Classic Lotto 47: 01-12-16-17-30-47
Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million
Poker Lotto: QH-3D-4D-6H-7H
Midday Daily 3: 7-6-0
Midday Daily 4: 5-5-1-1
Daily 3: 1-8-3
Daily 4: 3-3-0-5
Fantasy 5: 03-17-32-35-37
Estimated jackpot: $128,000
Keno: 02-05-06-14-20-34-38-39-41-47-49-51-54-60-63-64-66-71-73-75-76-77
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Powerball: 35-36-47-61-63, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3