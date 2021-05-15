Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 15
Associated Press
Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 15:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-13-21-33-38-44
Estimated jackpot: $9.1 million
Poker Lotto: KH-2C-7C-5D-8S
Midday Daily 3: 0-0-4
Midday Daily 4: 2-3-4-4
Daily 3: 2-5-1
Daily 4: 6-7-8-3
Fantasy 5: 06-09-10-24-25
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 03-05-06-09-18-23-29-31-39-41-42-48-49-50-52-54-56-57-59-69-73-75
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $468 million
Powerball: 04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3