Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 15

Associated Press

Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 15:

Classic Lotto 47: 04-13-21-33-38-44

Estimated jackpot: $9.1 million

Poker Lotto: KH-2C-7C-5D-8S

Midday Daily 3: 0-0-4

Midday Daily 4: 2-3-4-4

Daily 3: 2-5-1

Daily 4: 6-7-8-3

Fantasy 5: 06-09-10-24-25

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 03-05-06-09-18-23-29-31-39-41-42-48-49-50-52-54-56-57-59-69-73-75

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $468 million

Powerball: 04-10-37-39-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3