Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 22

Associated Press

Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 22:

Classic Lotto 47: 16-17-25-37-42-46

Estimated jackpot: $9.85 million

Poker Lotto: QD-QH-10D-5S-7S

Midday Daily 3: 1-6-7

Midday Daily 4: 1-4-5-5

Daily 3: 6-7-0

Daily 4: 6-0-5-3

Fantasy 5: 07-13-16-25-30

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 09-10-11-13-14-16-23-25-27-30-33-36-46-47-48-50-56-57-64-69-71-75

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball: 03-19-27-37-40, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2