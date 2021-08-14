LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, August 14

These lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 07-10-23-39-42-44

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Lucky For Life: 28-34-39-42-45, Lucky Ball: 4

Poker Lotto: QH-KS-5C-5H-2S

Midday Daily 3: 9-1-4

Midday Daily 4: 7-7-1-7

Daily 3: 9-2-8

Daily 4: 9-3-8-2

Fantasy 5: 07-08-25-31-36

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 04-06-09-12-13-22-23-26-29-32-33-36-41-43-56-57-58-59-63-66-68-74

Powerball: 06-21-49-65-67, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

