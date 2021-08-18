LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Detroit News
View Comments

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 026, 1399

Evening: 685, 4525

Fantasy 5: 16, 19, 21, 30, 32

Double Play: 2, 5, 14, 27, 31

Thursday jackpot: $141K

Keno: 1, 3, 6, 9, 17, 19, 24, 25, 27, 37, 42, 45, 49, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 71, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 9, 5, 6, A

Classic Lotto: 5, 6, 11, 36, 40, 47

Double Play: 3, 21, 26, 28, 39, 45

Saturday jackpot: $1M

Powerball: 35, 36, 51, 55, 61; 26

Wednesday jackpot: $274M

Lucky for Life: 18, 21, 22, 31, 33; 6

View Comments