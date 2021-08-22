LOTTERY

Michigan lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 21

The Detroit News
View Comments

These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 11-22-24-39-40-41

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Lucky For Life: 01-10-23-27-33, Lucky Ball: 4

Poker Lotto: JC-JD-3C-9C-5S

Midday Daily 3: 0-2-8

Midday Daily 4: 4-5-9-6

Daily 3: 3-8-0

Daily 4: 0-8-2-4

Fantasy 5: 01-03-27-34-39

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno: 02-03-06-18-20-31-34-39-42-43-46-49-51-54-55-56-57-62-66-74-79-80

Powerball: 16-28-36-39-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

View Comments