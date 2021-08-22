Michigan lottery numbers for Saturday, Aug. 21
The Detroit News
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 11-22-24-39-40-41
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Lucky For Life: 01-10-23-27-33, Lucky Ball: 4
Poker Lotto: JC-JD-3C-9C-5S
Midday Daily 3: 0-2-8
Midday Daily 4: 4-5-9-6
Daily 3: 3-8-0
Daily 4: 0-8-2-4
Fantasy 5: 01-03-27-34-39
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 02-03-06-18-20-31-34-39-42-43-46-49-51-54-55-56-57-62-66-74-79-80
Powerball: 16-28-36-39-59, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2