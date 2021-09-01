Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 1
The Detroit News
Midday: 198, 1876
Evening: 690, 4619
Fantasy 5: 9, 14, 22, 28, 29
Double Play: 8, 10, 30, 36, 37
Wednesday jackpot: $141K
Keno: 3, 4, 11, 15, 17, 22, 23, 30, 32, 39, 44, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51, 55, 58, 70, 72, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♥, 10♥, J♣, 10♣, Q♠
Classic Lotto: 6, 22, 33, 37, 42, 43
Double Play: 5, 6, 15, 26, 36, 47
Wednesday jackpot: $1.15M
Lucky for Life: 7, 21, 23, 26, 36; 3
Powerball: 10, 20, 29, 48, 51; 17
Wednesday jackpot: $345M