Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Midday: 198, 1876

Evening: 690, 4619

Fantasy 5: 9, 14, 22, 28, 29

Double Play: 8, 10, 30, 36, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $141K

Keno: 3, 4, 11, 15, 17, 22, 23, 30, 32, 39, 44, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51, 55, 58, 70, 72, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 10, J, 10, Q

Classic Lotto: 6, 22, 33, 37, 42, 43

Double Play: 5, 6, 15, 26, 36, 47

Wednesday jackpot: $1.15M

Lucky for Life: 7, 21, 23, 26, 36; 3

Powerball: 10, 20, 29, 48, 51; 17

Wednesday jackpot: $345M

