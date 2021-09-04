LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sep. 4

The Detroit News
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 02-11-17-29-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Lucky For Life: 20-22-23-33-40, Lucky Ball: 16

Poker Lotto: JS-5C-5H-9H-10S

Midday Daily 3: 1-3-5

Midday Daily 4: 7-4-0-1

Daily 3: 6-1-4

Daily 4: 4-2-5-9

Fantasy 5: 01-17-20-23-27

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 01-05-08-09-13-16-17-19-28-29-30-31-44-47-51-53-64-68-69-72-78-79

Powerball: 32-35-40-52-54, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 5

