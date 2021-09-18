LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 18

The Detroit News
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 11-14-19-40-41-46

Estimated jackpot: $1.65 million

Lucky For Life: 04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6

Poker Lotto: K♥-8♣-2♦-5♥-2♠

Midday Daily 3: 5-0-8

Midday Daily 4: 7-3-6-1

Daily 3: 8-5-9

Daily 4: 5-6-1-3

Fantasy 5: 06-10-16-21-22

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 03-05-11-16-27-32-39-40-43-48-53-56-57-60-61-66-67-70-71-72-73-78

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Powerball: 05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

