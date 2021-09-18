Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Sept. 18
The Detroit News
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 11-14-19-40-41-46
Estimated jackpot: $1.65 million
Lucky For Life: 04-10-26-30-47, Lucky Ball: 6
Poker Lotto: K♥-8♣-2♦-5♥-2♠
Midday Daily 3: 5-0-8
Midday Daily 4: 7-3-6-1
Daily 3: 8-5-9
Daily 4: 5-6-1-3
Fantasy 5: 06-10-16-21-22
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 03-05-11-16-27-32-39-40-43-48-53-56-57-60-61-66-67-70-71-72-73-78
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $432 million
Powerball: 05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $457 million