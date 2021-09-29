LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 29

These lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 099, 8815

Evening: 051, 8424

Fantasy 5: 4, 6, 11, 13, 37

Double Play: 1, 9, 10, 20, 34

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 4, 6, 12, 13, 16, 18, 21, 22, 27, 37, 38, 43, 45, 55, 56, 59, 60, 64, 68, 70, 78

Poker Lotto: A, 7, 3, 10, Q

Classic Lotto: 4, 18, 28, 33, 38, 46

Double Play: 1, 3, 10, 24, 25, 40

Saturday jackpot: $1.05M

Powerball: 2, 7, 11, 17, 32; 11

Wednesday jackpot: $570M

Lucky for Life: 9, 26, 40, 41, 45; 6

