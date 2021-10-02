LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 2

Associated Press
View Comments

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-31-37-42-44-47

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Lucky For Life

01-12-24-25-37, Lucky Ball: 2

Poker Lotto

Q♦-K♥-6♣-10♣-3♠

Midday Daily 3

3-4-9

Midday Daily 4

3-8-8-1

Daily 3

0-8-5

Daily 4

3-9-2-1

Fantasy 5

15-18-25-26-29

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

12-14-17-20-21-23-28-43-46-47-48-49-52-54-56-57-59-60-62-64-68-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

28-38-42-47-52, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

View Comments