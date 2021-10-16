LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 16

Associated Press
View Comments

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 04-05-11-29-39-44

Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million

Lucky For Life: 20-33-38-39-40, Lucky Ball: 6

Poker Lotto: A♣-A♥-Q♠-2♣-4♦

Midday Daily 3: 7-1-1

Midday Daily 4: 8-4-1-8

Daily 3: 7-9-5

Daily 4: 3-7-9-3

Fantasy 5: 23-26-27-29-36

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 05-07-09-16-19-20-22-24-26-33-43-44-46-47-51-53-54-56-59-66-68-72

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Powerball

30-31-41-42-48, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

View Comments