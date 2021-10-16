Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, Oct. 16
Associated Press
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-05-11-29-39-44
Estimated jackpot: $1.25 million
Lucky For Life: 20-33-38-39-40, Lucky Ball: 6
Poker Lotto: A♣-A♥-Q♠-2♣-4♦
Midday Daily 3: 7-1-1
Midday Daily 4: 8-4-1-8
Daily 3: 7-9-5
Daily 4: 3-7-9-3
Fantasy 5: 23-26-27-29-36
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 05-07-09-16-19-20-22-24-26-33-43-44-46-47-51-53-54-56-59-66-68-72
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Powerball
30-31-41-42-48, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3