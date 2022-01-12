LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 12

These lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 518, 3563

Evening: 089, 9411

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 18, 19, 25

Double Play: 9, 24, 26, 33, 37

Thursday jackpot: $328K

Keno: 3, 7, 10, 18, 27, 29, 32, 36, 37, 40, 45, 52, 57, 60, 61, 63, 64, 69, 72, 74, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 4, 8, 5, 6

Classic Lotto: 1, 15, 21, 23, 27, 31

Double Play: 4, 6, 8, 17, 23, 39

Saturday jackpot: $1.35M

Powerball: 12, 21, 22, 30, 33; 24

Wednesday jackpot: $38M

Lucky for Life: 3, 27, 29, 33, 48; 7

