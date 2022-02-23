LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 23

These lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 871, 5216

Evening: 281, 3356

Fantasy 5: 5, 7, 24, 30, 31

Double Play: 4, 18, 22, 30, 32

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 10, 11, 22, 26, 28, 33, 34, 36, 40, 47, 48, 49, 50, 59, 64, 65, 69, 70, 73, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, A, K, K, Q

Classic Lotto: 6, 10, 20, 26, 28, 45

Double Play: 11, 18, 23, 28, 39, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.2M

Powerball: 6, 17, 21, 35, 64; 18

Wednesday jackpot: $45M

Lucky for Life: 1, 21, 22, 28, 32; 1

