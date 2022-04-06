LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, April 6

These lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 675, 4781

Evening: 728, 7913

Fantasy 5: 10, 18, 19, 22, 36

Double Play: 4, 20, 28, 31, 35

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 22, 25, 31, 36, 37, 39, 46, 51, 56, 57, 60, 62, 67, 70

Poker Lotto: Q, 8, J, 8, A

Classic Lotto: 4, 9, 30, 32, 40, 45

Double Play: 23, 31, 33, 40, 44, 45

Saturday jackpot: $2.75M

Powerball: 6, 42, 45, 47, 64; 18

Wednesday jackpot: $246M

Lucky for Life: 3, 5, 10, 18, 23; 4

