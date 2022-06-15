LOTTERY

Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 15

These lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 293, 8418

Evening: 541, 0164

Fantasy 5: 8, 25, 28, 32, 35

Double Play: 9, 18, 28, 31, 34

Thursday jackpot: $393K

Keno: 12, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 24, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 42, 46, 54, 55, 57, 60, 71, 72, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, 10, 10, K, J

Classic Lotto: 1, 25, 38, 43, 46, 47

Double Play: 6, 12, 13, 21, 40, 47

Saturday jackpot: $1.85M

Powerball: 19, 28, 41, 42, 51; 7

Wednesday jackpot: $258M

Lucky for Life: 13, 17, 19, 32, 37; 13

