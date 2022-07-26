Where Michigan's Mega Millions and Powerball winners have bought their tickets

Tom Gromak

The Detroit news

Looking to up your odds of winning the $830 million Mega Millions prize tonight? Or Wednesday's $145 million Powerball? Maybe buy your tickets from a proven winner.

The Detroit News scraped the pages of the Michigan Lottery to show you where winning tickets worth more than $100,000 have been sold since 2009, as far back as its online database goes.

We found 400 such winners, including 2021's billion-dollar winner from Novi (sold at Kroger). There were 120 winners of $1 million prizes. Another 26 won prizes of $2 million to $337 million.

Lucky stores were few. A dozen retailers, mostly in Southeast Michigan, have sold winners of $100,000 or more twice. The big winner is the Michigan Lottery's own website, which has sold such winning tickets 28 times.

Lottery officials on Tuesday afternoon raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $830 million ahead of the evening's drawing.

The cash value option is now at $487.9 million.

Learn more about how to play or explore our interactive tools below.

By the way, this information doesn't necessarily change your odds. Officially, the Mega Millions says your mathematic chances remain at about 1 in 302.5 million.